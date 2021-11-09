BC Hydro crews responding to downed trees following a windstorm in the Lower Mainland on Nov. 9, 2021. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro crews responding to downed trees following a windstorm in the Lower Mainland on Nov. 9, 2021. (BC Hydro photo)

Thousands wake up to no power in the Lower Mainland due to high winds

In the past 24 hours, a total of 124,927 customers were left in the dark

Roughly 19,000 BC Hydro customers remain without power in Metro Vancouver due to windy weather conditions overnight.

BC Hydro said that work is underway to repair damages sustained from the winds, specifically in the North Shore, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

”All available crews have been mobilized and will work to restore power to other affected customers in the region as quickly as possible,” a statement issued Tuesday (Nov. 9) reads.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 124,927 customers were in the dark, with majority having their power restored.

