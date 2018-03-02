A threat made to the Peachland mayor has since been removed. - Credit: Contributed

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

The mayor of Peachland says she contacted the RCMP after a threat was made about burning her house down on a Facebook page.

The threat, which was posted on the Friends of Beach Avenue Peachland BC Facebook page, read “The Peachland mayor is not for the people shes for profit someone go light a fire to her house scum!” (sic) by an individual who goes by the name “Janice Wyatt” on Facebook.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the post was left up for several days before it was removed.

“I feel like the Facebook account holders are partially responsible for this, first of all for leaving it on and inciting such comments. I decided that this Wednesday was Pink Shirt Day… I had a written a column on bullying and harassment for kids (previously) and I thought what example am I setting if someone’s written something so horrible and I don’t do something about it.”

The comment crossed the line, she said.

READ MORE: Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Fortin said she initially contacted the RCMP about a week and a half ago and was later told by police the comment maker said it was an “off the cuff” comment and she’s actually from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m happy it’s resolved,” said Fortin, adding she was initially concerned about the comment.

Fortin’s not the first mayor to have the RCMP involved in investigating threats made against them in recent months.

Personal threats against Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read forced her to step way from council meetings for several weeks. In February, Nanaimo staff launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall against Mayor Bill McKay.

Most Read