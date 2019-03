Officers responded to a report of loud bangs being heard in Confederation Park

Three people have been arrested after target shooting with a hunting rifle Wednesday evening in a Burnaby park.

Officers responded to a report of loud bangs in Confederation Park at about 8:40 p.m. They arrived to find three people who appeared to have been target shooting.

One woman and two men were taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

No one was hurt.

