Three arrested in Aldergrove stabbing

Downtown areas cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, under police watch

Langley RCMP are staying tight-lipped about details regarding a stabbing incident last night in Aldergrove.

Portions of Aldergrove were cordoned off for several hours Thursday to enable police investigation of the stabbing, which was not fatal, and other possibly related investigations.

Early this morning Langley RCMP responded to what initially appeared to be a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, only to find it was actually a male who had been stabbed.

The male victim was found in the intersection of 276 Street and Fraser Highway on the Abbotsford border and police believe the attack was targeted.

The victim’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Three individuals were taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Areas surrounding the stabbing and arrests were taped off and remained under police watch for several hours Thursday morning.

The tape was removed from the Fraser Hwy. and Station Road area within a couple hours of the event, however, the area along the alleyway between Lordco and the Wellness Centre where at least one of the arrests was made remained cordoned off to traffic as of Thursday afternoon.

Another area behind the Aldergrove Post Office remains cordoned off with yellow tape and under police watch. This large wooded and undeveloped lot along 29 Avenue had been occupied by a couple of squatters recently.

RCMP Media Liaison Cpl. Holly Largy was unable to speak about what was found there other than to say it was “too early in the investigation to say what it relates to.”

Langley RCMP is asking anyone with information that might assist with this investigation to please call the Langley Tip Line at 604-532-3398.

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS Several areas in Aldergrove were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and under police watch Thursday morning.

