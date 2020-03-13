Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at North Vancouver hospital

Visitor access to the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver has been restricted to family members only after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Mar. 13 release from Vancouver Coastal Health, three staff members who worked in administration tested positive for the virus, and were self-isolating and recovering at home.
The three staff members had not worked in clinical areas at the hospital.
Out of “an abundance of caution,” the release said, the hospital was restricting visitor access to family members only and contacting ambulatory patients ahead of their appointments for symptom screening.
Patient access to the hospital was not being restricted.
Meanwhile, Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officers were following up with other staff who may have had close contact with the three staff members who tested positive and investigating the source of the transmission.
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter