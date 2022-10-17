xxx

Three critically injured in Langley crash

‘Medical incident’ believed cause of single vehicle collision with light standard

Three people suffered serious injuries when a car hit a light standard at the intersection of 202A Street and 80th Avenue at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a 2014 Toyota Prius was heading north on 202A when it swerved into the light pole.

“It’s believed the driver suffered a medical incident which caused her to lose control of the vehicle,” Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

A 40-year-old woman from Langley was at the wheel, with two passengers, an older woman and a 12-year-old boy.

Photos on social media show bystanders tried to come to their aid before emergency crews arrived.

They all suffered serious injuries, and were transported to hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

