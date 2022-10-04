Three people were safely removed from the wreckage of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Agassiz early Sunday morning. (Contributed Photo)

Three people were safely removed from the wreckage of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Agassiz early Sunday morning. (Contributed Photo)

Three escape rollover crash in Agassiz with only minor injuries

Speed, alcohol may have played a part, RCMP say

Three people were safely extracated from a severely damaged vehicle after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and Morrow Road in Agassiz on Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent told The Observer the three occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries after they were removed from the wreckage. The investigation is ongoing with speed and alcohol being possible contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the RCMP at 604-796-2211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMPTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Old-growth forest supporters greet MLAs at B.C. legislature ahead of fall session
Next story
VIDEO: Environment commissioner warns Canada failing to protect commercially valuable fish

Just Posted

Real estate continues its downward swing after almost two years of furious sales and higher prices came to an end. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Price drops, rising interest rates impacting Langley housing market

A memorial remains outside the home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera, who died in 2021. On Monday, Oct. 3, online ads to sell the house on 200th Street were posted. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera being sold

In September, Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society Program Manager Barb Stack and Executive Director Shannon Woykin, had their picture taken at the under-construction coffee bar in the Aldergrove Community Station House kitchen in the 2900-block of 272nd Street, home of the charity’s planned cafe. In October, Woykin revealed an ‘unexpected delay’ was holding up completion. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Setback delays opening of planned Meals on Wheel drop-in cafe in Aldergrove

The community event included a candle-lit procession through the arboretum. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley gathers for sunset ceremony on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Pop-up banner image