Critter Care Wildlife Society, which rescues and rehabilitates wild animals like otters, is in need of financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic – along with other Langley animal welfare organizations, including LAPS nd TinyKittens. (Critter Care photo)

Three Langley animal rescues top ten in running for $5,000 ‘lifesaving’ grant

Critter Care, LAPS, and TinyKittens are hoping to offset animal medical costs with the sum

Langley animal welfare organizations have cracked the top 10 most-voted list for a virtual campaign to win $5,000, which will offset the hefty cost of care.

Critter Care Wildlife Society, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), and TinyKittens, are awfully close in the running – with TinyKittens in first place, and Critter Care one per cent behind in total votes.

LAPS was trailing in 10th place by Wednesday, reminding its Facebook followers to vote daily for the non-profit.

“This contest could provide lifesaving care for the animals at our shelter,” explained LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkins.

Canadian animal welfare organizations are eligible for the “Humane Kind” contest during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a Nutram Pet Products Inc. initiative.

And the contest couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since annual fundraisers – including LAPS’ Furry Tails Foot Race and the Critter Care’s gala – have gone virtual or postponed to comply with provincial health mandates.

READ MORE: Cash hard to come by to raise Critter Cares costly bear cubs

TinyKittens, based in Fort Langley, cares for cats and kittens – feral or not. 

Critter Care, based in South Langley, rehabilitates 2,000 wild animals including otters, bears, squirrels, racoons, and more, each year.

LAPS operates out of a shelter in Aldergrove, taking in abandoned dogs, cats – and at times, other unique species like pigs and exotic birds.

People can vote for the organization of their choosing, daily, until May 31.

To place a vote, they can visit nutram.com/vote.

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why are painted rocks missing from Langley regional parks?
Next story
COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Just Posted

Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

The house wasn’t properly secured when the fire took place, Township alleges

Senior’s death prompt questions about scale of COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care facility

Doctors told family Ervin Friedenstab died of COVID-19 contracted at Worthington Pavilion

Three Langley animal rescues top ten in running for $5,000 ‘lifesaving’ grant

Critter Care, LAPS, and TinyKittens are hoping to offset animal medical costs with the sum

Why are painted rocks missing from Langley regional parks?

Many have been decorating and hiding the rocks to uplift the community

VIDEO: Donors line up as Value Village store reopens in Langley

Company expected a surge in contributions as stores end COVID-19 shutdowns

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Lower Mainland

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

Most Read