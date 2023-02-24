Three Langley candidates have been disqualified from running in the next municipal elections because they failed to file their financial disclosure paperwork on time. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three Langley candidates have been disqualified from running in the next municipal elections because they failed to file their financial disclosure paperwork on time. (Langley Advance Times files)

Three Langley civic candidates disqualified from running in next election

Candidates for school board, City, and Township failed to file financial disclosure in time

Three local candidates for civic office have been disqualified from running in the 2026 race after failing to file their campaign finance disclosures with Elections BC.

Langley City council candidate Cherise Okeymow, Langley Township candidate Carey Poitras, and Langley school board candidate Stacey Wakelin were all listed by Elections BC in a province-wide list released this week.

Candidates who run in local elections had to file financial disclosure statements, about their donations and election spending, with Elections B.C. by Jan. 13.

A late filing deadline for those who missed the first date was Feb. 13, and filing that late required paying a $500 fee.

Those candidates who have failed to file on time and then missed the late deadline are barred from running for local office until after the 2026 local elections.

The Langley Advance Times reached out to all three candidates for comment.

“I actually did file, but it was essentially a day late [for the first deadline],” Wakelin said in an email. “There was a miscommunication between my financial agent and myself, which led to the late filing. I was told I’d have to pay $500 as a late fee essentially. I have no plans on running again so I asked if I could just be disqualified instead and owe nothing.”

She shared an email from Elections BC showing she had just missed the January filing deadline.

Poitras also responded to the Advance Times, and said that the impact of personal issues had caused her to unfortunately miss the filing deadline.

There were 50 candidates on the list of those disqualified this year, from Abbotsford to Zeballos. The candidates disqualified had been running for everything from municipal council positions to spots on school boards, regional districts, and the Cultus Lake Park Board.

That number is a big increase from previous civic elections, according to Elections BC.

In 2018, 17 candidates were disqualified, and in 2014, it was 15.

RELATED: Langley candidates spending varied wildly

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionLangley CityLangley Townshipmunicipal politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion
Next story
Joy is gone but hope remains: Canadian ambassador to Ukraine on invasion anniversary

Just Posted

Surrey-residents Emma Clark and Jennifer Lorenzo cheering for their friend Becky Van Drunen at the Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley welcomes runners from across Lower Mainland for the annual half-marathon

Three Langley candidates have been disqualified from running in the next municipal elections because they failed to file their financial disclosure paperwork on time. (Langley Advance Times files)
Three Langley civic candidates disqualified from running in next election

Rock Step Lindy Hoppers (left) and Ali Razmi (right) are among the performers on view at the first-ever ‘Celebration of Culture’ event in Aldergrove, hosted by the Langley Arts Council at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Center - 26770 29th Ave. March 11-12. (Langley Arts Council)
‘Celebration of culture’ brings diverse music, dance, food, and a market, to Aldergrove

A commercial building in Langley was vandalized with threatening messages and graffiti earlier this week. The walls were repainted the next day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley building vandalized with threatening messages