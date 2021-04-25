Five Langley schools report COVID cases

Langley School District has sent letters to families of five local schools advising of COVID-19 exposures.

On Friday, Fraser Health Authority confirmed there were individual cases of the virus at Alice Brown elementary, Willoughby elementary, and Yorkson Creek middle school.

On Saturday, cases were reported at Shortreed Community School and Walnut Grove Secondary School.

All of the people who tested positive were self-isolating at home with the support of the local public health teams according to the letters.

Fraser Health has said they are following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

To see a complete list of Langley schools with exposures, see www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.



