Three men charged after victim shot in hand in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Monday, Aug. 16 at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street

A home at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street in Abbotsford resulted in a large police presence (above photo) on June 14, after reports of an apparent home invasion. That same home was the site of a shooting on Aug. 16 for which three men have now been charged. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Three men have now been charged with an incident on Monday night (Aug. 16) in Abbotsford that resulted in a man being shot in the hand and a stray bullet going through a neighbour’s home.

According to the provincial court database, charges have been laid against Manjoyt Khera, 31, Kyle Kollman, 34, and Humraj Sidhu, 19.

All three have been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

Kollman has been additionally charged with assault.

The incident took place at about 6:45 Monday, when police responded to reports of a break-in underway at a home at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street.

When police arrived, the resident told them he had been home alone when three men with guns forced their way into the residence.

The victim was robbed and shot in the hand, and the suspects drove away in a Hyundai Elantra.

Kyle Kollman

At some point, a stray bullet went through the kitchen window of a neighbouring home, but nobody was injured.

The Elantra was located not long after on Harris Road. The two passengers were arrested, and the driver was found a short time later and was also arrested.

Kollman was previously in the news this year after being charged in March with possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition and failing to comply with a court order.

Co-accused Zoltan Losier was charged with the same offences.

Police at the time said they had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Bowman Road. They located a heavily damaged vehicle with two men sleeping inside, and they noticed that the passenger had drugs – believed to be methamphetamine – on his lap.

Police woke up the men and also found a loaded .45 calibre handgun in the vehicle.

Kollman was also recently charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in Mission on Aug. 14.

He also has other charges still before the courts, including driving while prohibited from May 2020 and theft under $5,000 from December 2020.

Kollman has several prior convictions for offences including theft, possessing body armour without a permit, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breaching his probation, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Khera also has a criminal record, including charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault, mischief and obstructing an officer from October 2018 in Langley.

He has prior convictions, dating back to 2008, for offences such as criminal harassment, mischief, dangerous operation of a vehicle, breaching his conditions and driving while prohibited.

Sidhu has no prior criminal record, according to the provincial court database.



