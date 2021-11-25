Madison Savoie is believed to be with two other missing teens, according to police. (RCMP)

Madison Savoie is believed to be with two other missing teens, according to police. (RCMP)

Three missing kids, including Richmond girl, may be in Langley

Two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old may be together and police want public help to locate them

Three teens are considered missing and may be together in Langley.

The Langley RCMP is working alongside the Richmond RCMP and others to find the children.

”Richmond RCMP continues to actively search for missing 12-year old Mya Steenbergen. Investigators now believe that she may be in the company of two additional children, both of whom, were reported as missing in Langley,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang, with the Richmond RCMP.

Madison Savoie and Hunter Keys are believed to be in the company of Mya Steenbergen, a 12-year-old missing from Richmond.

Madison Savoie is First Nations, 14-years-old and last communicated with family on Monday, Nov. 22. She is described as being 5 ft. 3 in. tall, approximately 140 lbs. and has black hair and green eyes.

Hunter Keys is Caucasian, 12-years-old and was last seen when he was dropped off in Langley City on Sunday, Nov. 21. Hunter is described as being 5 ft. 8 in. tall, 120 lbs. and has short brown hair and brown eyes. His right ear is pierced. He was last seen wearing a black ‘Vans’ baseball cap a black ‘SantaCruz’ hoodie, blue jeans and black and white ‘Vans’ skate shoes.

Mya Steenbergen is described as a 12-year-old Caucasian girl, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, 125 lbs., with dyed reddish shoulder length hair, hazel eyes, possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black backpack. She was last seen by her mom around noon on Monday, Nov. 22.

“With weather conditions worsening, police are very concerned about the well-being of all three children,” Hwang noted.

Anyone with information that might assist to locate either of these two youths is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. People with information can also call the nearest police office or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Mya Steenbergen is one of three missing children believed to be together. (RCMP photo)

The RCMP has issued a public notice for Hunter Keys who is considered missing. (RCMP)

