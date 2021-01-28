Three more Langley schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Three more Langley schools have been added to Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Langley School District is reporting more COVID-19 cases at three local schools.

On Wednesday, the district sent a letter to families of R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary (7096 201 St.), Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary (21250 42nd Ave.), and James Hill Elementary (22144 Old Yale Rd.) schools informing them that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” wrote Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information.”

An COVID-positive individual was at R.C Garnett Demonstration on Jan. 22, 25, 26; at Langley Fundamental on Jan. 22 and 25; and at James Hill Elementary on Jan 25, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and only those individuals requiring to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be contacted directly.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they health authority said in the letter.

They advise parents to continue to send their kids to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Fraser Health advised.

As of Thursday morning there are seven Langley schools on Fraser Health’s school exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

