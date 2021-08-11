A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Attack occurred outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.

RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.

They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.

Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.

RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘He loved Nunavut:’ Polar bear biologist who died in helicopter crash remembered

bearsNunavutWildlife

Previous story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village
Next story
One person taken to hospital after fall from balcony in Langley City

Just Posted

The former tenant of a Langley Airport hangar has lost his appeal against an eviction by the Township last summer. (Langley Advance Times files)
Court appeal fails in legal battle over Langley Airport hangar

Hannah Cordelia Wilson has not been seen since Aug. 4. (Prince George RCMP)
Woman missing from Prince George has Langley connection

California glowworm beetle discovered during a day at Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Beetle sighting evokes childhood memories for Langley scientist

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out Tuesday night, Aug. 10, to a report of a fall from a balcony in the 19700 block of 56 Ave. in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
One person taken to hospital after fall from balcony in Langley City