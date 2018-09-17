(Black Press Media file)

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

Three people in Alberta have pleaded guilty after being charged in a bizarre naked kidnapping case that may have involved hallucinogenic tea.

Two women and one man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, each pleaded guilty in Leduc provincial court to unlawful confinement.

One of the women, who is 36, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

READ MORE: ‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea

Mounties have said that last November a man, woman and baby were forced against their will from a home south of Edmonton, and into a car with several naked people inside.

A relative said at the time that the suspects may have unknowingly drank some hallucinogenic tea over breakfast.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 20.

The Canadian Press

