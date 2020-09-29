BC Hydro crews are on scene restoring power to customers in Langley after a motor vehicle incident on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (BC Hydro)

Three power outages in Langley, one caused by motor vehicle incident

BC Hydro crews are investigating

A motor vehicle incident has left many in Langley without power Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro crews on scene of an outage impacting nearly 200 customers in the area east of 216th Street, west of 221A Street and south of 46A Avenue, north of 40th Avenue.

Power has been off in the area since around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word yet when it will be restored.

READ MORE: Langley surveys its residents about building sustainable community

Meanwhile, there are two other power outages reported in Langley.

Crews are investigating an outage in the 17000-block of 48 Avenue impacting less than five customers.

Power has been out since around 10 a.m. No word yet on the cause of the outage or when power will be restored.

But an outage in the 20400-block of 73A Avenue impacting less than five customers is expected to be corrected by 5:30 p.m.

BC Hydro crews are on scene completing scheduled work on their equipment.

Power has been out in the area since 9:45 a.m.

