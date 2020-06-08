(File photo)

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Charges have been approved against three Prince George RCMP officers nearly four years after the incident in question.

In a Monday (June 8) news release, the B.C. Prosecution Service said the charges dated back to a Feb. 18, 2016, arrest of two suspects in a residential neighbourhood in Prince George.

Const. Joshua Grafton has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice. In a separate court file, Const. Wayne Connell and Const. Kyle Sharpe were both charged with assault causing bodily harm. All three are expected to make their first court appearance at provincial court in Prince George on Aug. 12.

The prosecution service said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. recommended charges in June 2018, but that the “complexity of the issues, volume of initial disclosure, BPS requests for further information and subsequent receipt o additional disclosure” delayed the charges announced Monday.

RCMP

