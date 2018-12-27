Three sailing wait between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Passengers travelling on BC Ferries between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are experiencing a three sailing wait as of late Thursday afternoon.

The BC Ferries website shows 4, 5 and 6 p.m. sailings between the two terminals are 100 per cent full from both sides, with the 7 p.m. sailings filling up fast.

The 7:15 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands is also showing as 97 per cent full and evening sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point are also nearing capacity.

The BC Ferries website notes that while conditions reflect vehicle traffic, passengers should take note as well and consider the wait times as they plan their travels.

