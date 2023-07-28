Three-storey development moves forward in Fort Langley

An illustration of the proposed Glover Mary Church project in downtown Fort Langley. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township voted to move forward on a major new project in downtown Fort Langley Monday, with the mayor absent from the council table due to a conflict of interest.

The Glover Mary Church project is a proposal to build two three-storey mixed-use buildings on what is currently a largely empty lot – with some grass and play areas – between Glover Road, Mary Avenue, and Church Street.

Council voted 5-2 in favour of a heritage alteration permit for the site, which is required for structures that are outside of a specific set of standards set for downtown Fort Langley.

Several councillors acknowledged that the project is politically charged because the mayor’s company and non-profit are the prime movers behind the development.

The developer is Fort Langley Properties, a for-profit company that is part of Mayor Eric Woodward’s Fort Langley Project. Along with the Eric Woodward Foundation, the project is aimed at developing buildings in Fort Langley and passing profits to local charities and causes.

Because of his connections to the project, Woodward has recused himself from debates on the property, and he did not participate in Monday’s debate or vote. Councillor Barb Martens also recused herself due to a conflict of interest.

Of the remaining seven members at the council table, four of Woodward’s fellow Contract with Langley slate members voted in favour of the project, as did independent Coun. Michael Pratt.

Independent Councillors Kim Richter and Margaret Kunst voted against the permit.

“I don’t like the position I’ve been put in today,” noted Pratt, saying that personal and political differences could overshadow the actual development proposal.

He said the project was arguably not perfect, but that it would being 47 units of new housing as well as commercial space to the walkable downtown core of the Fort.

Coun. Tim Baillie similarly said the project would be good for the community.

“Looking at Fort Langley, it’s got to move ahead with the rest of Langley,” said Baillie.

The lack of a public hearing on the project concerned Richter.

“With the lack of public input, I can’t in good conscience support this application,” she said.

“There is already one Coulter Berry building in Fort Langley, and that is enough,” she added, referring to the battle over the construction of the building just down the street on Glover Road, developed by Woodward before he was first elected to council.

The battle over the Glover Mary Church site goes back several years as well. Woodward had brought forward designs for the project in 2016 and 2017, but found himself at odds with Township staff over the designs of some of his planned projects in the area.

The project was withdrawn and the site has been vacant since then, although Woodward installed picnic tables and play areas several years ago.

