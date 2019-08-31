Three taken to hospital in Abbotsford bus crash with minor injuries

Bus filled with agricultural workers rolled into ditch on Ross Road and 58th Avenue

Several people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a bus crash in Abbotsforf on Aug. 31, 2019. (Patrick Penner/Abbotsford News)

Less than a handful of people were taken to hospital, miraculously with minor injuries, after a bus crash in Abbotsford Saturday morning.

“Three adult occupants have been transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” said Abbotsford police spokesperson, Sgt. Judy Bird.

The crash involving a bus carrying 36 agricultural workers came in just after 9:30 a.m. The bus appeared to have fallen into a ditch near Ross Road and 58th Avenue.

“We are in the initial stages of this investigation; Abbotsford Police officers, CVSE and WorkSafe BC remain on scene to investigate this incident.”

Ross Road is currently blocked off for drivers headed north of Harris Road as emergency crews clear the accident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.