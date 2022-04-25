White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested in White Rock

One taken into custody by RCMP after calls to 911

One person is facing charges after police were tipped off to a driver suspected of being behind the wheel while impaired by drugs.

White Rock RCMP said they received 911 calls at 4 p.m. on April 20 regarding a vehicle that was missing a front tire and was “swerving” while travelling eastbound in the 14400-block of Marine Drive.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle – a Langley woman in her mid-40s – was arrested for impaired driving.

During the investigation, police learned that the same vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor-vehicle collision in Langley approximately an hour earlier.

According to a news release Monday, the driver was taken to the White Rock RCMP detachment “for further testing by a drug recognition expert” and the vehicle was impounded.

Criminal charges may be forwarded at a later date, according to police.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

drugged drivingRCMPwhite rock

Previous story
B.C. nurse-turned-cop takes charge as premature labour strikes flight over Manitoba
Next story
B.C. adds 3 cancers to coverage for firefighters – ovarian, cervical, penile

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 24

White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested in White Rock

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)
Another year in halfway house for sex offender who kidnapped Langley girl

Pianist Ian Parker and Friends (trumpeter Jens Lindemann and violinist Jasper Wood) will be performing chamber music on Saturday evening, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., as part of Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Chamber music set to fill Langley hall Saturday