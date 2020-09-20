Meet the ‘Fellows’ of Langley-based Trinity Western University; Chanhee Park has worked in several countries and speaks English, Korean and conversational Bengali. Sarah Patterson-Cole directs events for the Young Women in Leadership TWU in Langley and Naomi Lomavatu is a skilled pianist who directed music for a TWU chapel team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three TWU grads named to first ‘Fellows’ program at Langley-based university

Program selects promising recent graduates to participate in a year-long paid internship

Three graduates from Langley-based Trinity Western University are getting a behind-the-scenes look at their alma mater.

They are the first cohort of the Trinity Fellows program, a competitive mentorship and apprenticing opportunity with TWU senior leaders.

Each year, the Trinity Fellows program will select three of the most promising recent graduates to participate in a year-long paid internship offered through the Office of the President in partnership with the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Naomi Lomavatu, Chanhee Park and Sarah Patterson-Cole were selected.

Lomavatu is a skilled pianist who directed music for a TWU chapel team. Chanhee Park has worked in several countries and speaks English, Korean and conversational Bengali. Sarah Patterson-Cole directs events for the Young Women in Leadership TWU in Langley.

READ ALSO: New students get drive-through tour of Trinity Western campus

Lomavatu is a Fellow for the Office of the President, working with TWU President Dr. Mark Husbands. Lomavatu has volunteered with the Union Gospel Mission serving the needy in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side and has visited inmates at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge, BC. Born and raised in Williams Lake, Lomavatu has also worked as a dispatcher for the Cariboo Fire Centre during four wildfire seasons.

When asked what advice she has for younger people, Lomavatu says, “Be courageous and step out in the things that scare you – especially when you’re in a supportive environment with sincere mentors and people encouraging you along the way.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley-based Trinity Western University moves annual celebration of staff online

Park is a Fellow for TWU GLOBAL, a department overseeing Trinity Western’s non-traditional programs, including the MA Leadership and BA Leadership programs in Langley and Richmond. She is working with the Vice Provost of Leadership and Graduate Studies and Dean of TWU GLOBAL, Dr. Sonya Grypma.

Park was recently a parliamentary intern for the Senate of Canada in Ottawa. She has worked with international students in Wroclaw, Poland, and supported her parents’ mission work in Kolkata, India.

Patterson-Cole is a Fellow for the Office of Business Administration, working with TWU’s Senior Vice President of Business Administration and CFO, Aklilu Mulat. She has previously worked with refugee resettlement and has assisted Indigenous families through the Mennonite Central Committee in Alberta. She is originally from Waterloo, ON.

Patterson-Cole plans to use her degree in International Studies and minor in Business Administration to pursue a career in the development and non-profit sector, expressing, “I would love to work for an organization that is involved with empowerment or leadership training, and works towards sustainable development.”

All three of this year’s Trinity Fellows graduated in April.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

Just Posted

VIDEO: Art in the time of COVID: how a Langley exhibition managed it

Holding the charitable event depended on which phase of restrictions were in effect

Three TWU grads named to first ‘Fellows’ program at Langley-based university

Program selects promising recent graduates to participate in a year-long paid internship

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

VIDEO: Langley players selected in pro lacrosse league entry draft

First virtual draft in NLL history

Ryan’s Regards: What if he made it to Langley?

Terry Fox began the Marathon of Hope 40 years ago and people are still running in his honour

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

It had been in effect since Sept. 8

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Most Read