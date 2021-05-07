Three-vehicle Langley intersection crash leaves car on its side

There were no serious injuries resulting from a Friday afternoon crash on a major City roadway

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the afternoon of Friday, May 7, 2021, at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 208th Street. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Motorists may want to detour around a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 208th Street/Langley Bypass.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon.

Langley City deputy fire chief Scott Kennedy said the scene looked dramatic but thankfully no one was seriously injured.

BC Ambulance personnel were on scene to check out those involved and the RCMP was directing rush hour traffic.

… More to come as details become available



