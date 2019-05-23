Rain fell across the Okanagan last night for the first time in 45 days. Image Credit: Contributed

weather

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Thunderstorms in the forecast across much of B.C.’s southern Interior has sparked a special weather alert by Environment Canada, warning of flash floods and heavy rain.

The national weather agency said Thursday that the risk of localized flooding is expected to begin tonight, as a low-pressure system develops over the southwest Interior, bringing widespread showers and embedded storms.

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary across the region, ranging between 10 to 20 millimetres, while areas hit with thunderstorms will see as much as 30 millimetres.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday, before becoming scattered later that day as the system weakens.

READ MORE: Thursday’s forecast for cities across the Okanagan

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries asks boaters to learn signals and be careful around vessels
Next story
Generators, security guards brought in to deal with continuing parking lot blackouts at Langley Memorial

Just Posted

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

Aldergrove shoppers watch Safeway shelves ‘go empty’ before store closes

Store closes Saturday, locals express concern over FreshCo’s product quality

Eight alleged dealers face charges for Surrey-Langley drug ring

Police say the group is linked to the ongoing gang conflicts in Metro Vancouver

Generators, security guards brought in to deal with continuing parking lot blackouts at Langley Memorial

The lights in the hospital’s lot were out for several nights in the last week

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

B.C. premier hints at twin-tunnel plan for Metro Vancouver’s Massey Tunnel

John Horgan cancelled plans for a 10-lane bridge to replace the 60-year-old tunnel shortly after taking office

Police investigate ‘serious collision’ between motorcycle, truck in Vancouver

Motorists asked to stay away from Blanca Street & West 4 Avenue

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Metro Vancouver mayors ask public to lobby feds for annual $375M transit fund

Mayors renewing their call for transit funding as federal election looms

Most Read