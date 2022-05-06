Tie vote blocks proposed cannabis shop at Langley Township council

Without the mayor present, a four-four vote meant no rezoning for the planned store

A rezoning that could have allowed a fourth cannabis shop in Langley was defeated by Langley Township council in a four-four vote in April.

The application for a rezoning by Lost Lagoon Holdings would have allows the creation of a cannabis outlet in the 8800 block of 210th Street.

Much of the discussion by council was about how the public should be allowed to have a say.

Councillor Kim Richter put forward a motion at the April 25 meeting to have a full public hearing on the proposed site. Her plan was adopted unanimously by the council.

Richter herself was skeptical about the need for another store.

“At no point has council ever been given more information on whether the demand warrants more supply,” she said.

The other locations are in Carvolth, just south of the 200th Street highway interchange, in Aldergrove, and one closer to the downtown Willowbrook area.

“It is a legal product,” noted Coun. Blair Whitmarsh.

He pointed out that there isn’t an outlet in Willoughby, but there is one close by in the Carvolth area to the south.

“I’m supportive of going ahead and hearing from the public,” he said.

Coun. Eric Woodward noted that the same strip mall had been the proposed location for a previous cannabis application, which the council had already voted down.

“I feel like we made a decision on this particular location,” he said.

After voting unanimously on the amendment to have a full public hearing on the site, the council then voted four-to-four on actually moving forward with the first phase of the rezoning. The tie vote meant the motion failed.

Mayor Jack Froese was absent, resulting in the even number of votes at the council.

