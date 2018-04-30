At Saturday’s BCYNA Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, the Times took home silver in General Excellence ‘Category F.’

Times awarded Silver at B.C. and Yukon newspaper awards gala

Newspaper wins silver in General Excellence, editor Brenda Anderson wins bronze for top columnist

The Langley Times’ team was recognized by the British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association (BCYCNA) over the weekend.

At Saturday’s BCYCNA Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, the Times took home silver in General Excellence ‘Category F,’ the competition’s second highest circulation category.

“The Langley Times has a solid front page and well-organized sections,” wrote the judges. “A nice emphasis on local features, and lots of letters to the editor across all regions of the community. Broad sports coverage and community news, with local features that show the Times understands what its readers care about. Great production quality, with colour ads that pop off the page. Good use of video in online platforms.”

The Chilliwack Progress took home gold and the Penticton Western News received bronze in the category, determined by newspaper circulation numbers.

Also on Saturday, Times editor Brenda Anderson won bronze in the Columnist Award category for her columns ‘Familiar name among the numbers’ and ‘Taking Canada/U.S. relations to the next level.’

“Brenda Anderson presents a moving account of an addict’s battle to survive with a call to action that differs from most,” the judges noted.

“She also demonstrates her ability to use humour when she relates how Canadians’ inferiority complex to Americans have altered since Trump’s election.”

