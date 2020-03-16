Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be closed effective 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City has made the decision to close both Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A statement was released by Langley City on Monday afternoon, stating “as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are always considering what is best for the health and safety of our staff, our residents and the community that we serve. It is important to Langley City that we play our part in keeping our community safe.

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be closed effective tomorrow at 4:30 pm (Tuesday, March 17) until further notice to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19.

All programs will be suspended except for Spring Break camps and childcare programs until further directives from health authorities.

The City will provide a refund to participants for any cancellation of programs or rentals, put memberships on hold until the end of March 2020, and will cancel any City scheduled events with over 50 people until the end of April 2020.”

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek said everyone has a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“The City is making every effort to do just that and protect the community and its residents,” van den Broek explained. “The City’s Pandemic Plan and business continuity plans have been reviewed, and all City departments are making every effort to ensure essential services are maintained to the highest possible level.”

Langley City Hall will remain open from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday until further notice with Council Meeting and other committee meetings proceedings as scheduled.

