Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be closed effective 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Langley City has made the decision to close both Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A statement was released by Langley City on Monday afternoon, stating “as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are always considering what is best for the health and safety of our staff, our residents and the community that we serve. It is important to Langley City that we play our part in keeping our community safe.

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be closed effective tomorrow at 4:30 pm (Tuesday, March 17) until further notice to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19.

All programs will be suspended except for Spring Break camps and childcare programs until further directives from health authorities.

The City will provide a refund to participants for any cancellation of programs or rentals, put memberships on hold until the end of March 2020, and will cancel any City scheduled events with over 50 people until the end of April 2020.”

READ MORE: Langley’s Raving Gaming Bistro fears total shutdown from COVID-19

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek said everyone has a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“The City is making every effort to do just that and protect the community and its residents,” van den Broek explained. “The City’s Pandemic Plan and business continuity plans have been reviewed, and all City departments are making every effort to ensure essential services are maintained to the highest possible level.”

Langley City Hall will remain open from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday until further notice with Council Meeting and other committee meetings proceedings as scheduled.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. hospitals start cancelling elective surgeries in COVID-19 preparations

Just Posted

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Multiple shots fired in Langley Sunday night, stolen vehicles found abandoned

Police are asking the public for information

Langley’s Raving Gamer Bistro fears total shutdown from COVID-19

Many bars and restaurants remain open amid coronavirus closures, but are seeing a drop in clientele

UPDATED: Langley’s Cascades Casino to shut Monday at midnight amidst COVID-19 closures

B.C. Lottery Corporation ordered temporary closure of all gaming facilities

Road closure in Langley as Township crews complete utility repair

A portion of 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove is closed to traffic

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read