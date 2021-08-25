Timms Community Centre offers free fitness programs to Langley seniors

Timms Community Centre is offering free fitness programs to Langley seniors.

The Langley City community centre has partner with BC Recreation and Parks Association and the University of British Columbia’s Active Aging Research Team to help seniors set and meet physical activity goals.

READ MORE: Lost seniors’ income supplement hinged partly on what agency handled their CERB

“ActivAgeand Choose to Move are fun, customizable fitness programs that enable participants to choose how they want to be active while offering support and guidance throughout the process,” said Christine Daum, recreation supervisor at Timms Community Centre.

“Since 2016, we have had a lot of success with getting Langley seniors to continue with a healthier, more active lifestyle after each session. I strongly encourage anyone who is 65-plus to register for one of these programs.”

Choose to Move is a three-month physical activity support program that aims to encourage people over 65 to become active.

Participants work with a certified activity coach who develops an individualized action plan and works one-on-one with the participants as well as regular check-ins. Additional support is also provided with monthly group motivational meetings.

READ MORE: Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

Those interested are invited to attend an information session on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. To enrol, visit https://bit.ly/3sMSR99 or call 604-514-2940.

The other program, ActivAge, is a three-month group activity program, and every week, participants meet for one hour of activity. The program is described as fun and social, while a group environment provides functional training that focuses on improving activities associated with daily living, strengthening muscles used day-to-day (bending, lifting, stretching).

Each class incorporates physical activities that engage participants and features in-class discussions and resources to improve overall health and physical well-being.

For Immediate Release: Free Seniors Fitness Programs return to Timms Community Centre #LangleyCityhttps://t.co/EHwUL6sKzI pic.twitter.com/tI2LklP0bD — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) August 25, 2021

The ActivAge program is intended for older adults who are not physically active. No previous exercise experience is needed. An information session has not been scheduled for this program.

Each program runs from Sept. 18 until Dec. 4. Space is limited. To register online for Choose to Move, visit https://bit.ly/2ULDDET or visit https://bit.ly/2Ws3Rg0 to register for the ActivAge program.

Registration can also be completed by phone, 604-514-2940.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessLangleyLangley CitySeniors