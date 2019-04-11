Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

Two men were arrested after a tip about suspicious activity in Langley City led to a police investigation.

On Monday, people in the area around the 20300 block of 56th Avenue reported seeing two men disconnecting the battery from an Acura to cut off the car alarm.

The two men walked away, but police began searching the area, looking for men who matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

Two suspects were located nearby and arrested for possession of stolen property. The car had been reported stolen in Abbotsford on March 28.

The two 34-year-old suspects, of no fixed address, were also found to be wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

One was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while another is to be held in custody until an appearance later this month.

“A simple phone call and an effective police information sharing program have resulted in two key individuals being arrested,” said Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley RCMP detachment. “Community safety success usually requires a cohesive response of the community followed by effective police intervention. This simple recipe is a key to keeping our communities safer. Excellent work by our citizens and responding members.”

Previous story
B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

Just Posted

Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read