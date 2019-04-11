Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

Two men were arrested after a tip about suspicious activity in Langley City led to a police investigation.

On Monday, people in the area around the 20300 block of 56th Avenue reported seeing two men disconnecting the battery from an Acura to cut off the car alarm.

The two men walked away, but police began searching the area, looking for men who matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

Two suspects were located nearby and arrested for possession of stolen property. The car had been reported stolen in Abbotsford on March 28.

The two 34-year-old suspects, of no fixed address, were also found to be wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

One was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while another is to be held in custody until an appearance later this month.

“A simple phone call and an effective police information sharing program have resulted in two key individuals being arrested,” said Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley RCMP detachment. “Community safety success usually requires a cohesive response of the community followed by effective police intervention. This simple recipe is a key to keeping our communities safer. Excellent work by our citizens and responding members.”