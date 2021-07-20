TODAY: Fraser Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aldergrove

Public invited to stop at Mobile Vaccine Bus on location at FreshCo

Fraser Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Aldergrove FreshCo from 12-4 p.m. (Fraser Health/Twitter)

Fraser Health’s Mobile Vaccine Bus is making a stop in Aldergrove Tuesday, July 20, the health authority announced.

In partnership with TransLink and the Township of Langley, Fraser Health’s specially-equipped transit bus will be at the Aldergrove FreshCo (27566 Fraser Hwy.) today from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease

“People getting immunized in Aldergrove will be served by TransLink’s air-conditioned Mobile Vaccine Bus, which will provide same-day COVID-19 immunizations to eligible people in a cool and comfortable location,” Fraser Health said in a statement.

Eligible community members will be offered same-day immunizations while vaccine supplies last.

All Fraser Health residents ages 12 and over are invited to get immunized, including those without personal health numbers and/or people who are not residents of British Columbia.

Fraser Health said those needing a first dose will be prioritized and those who qualify for a second dose will be added to a virtual wait list.

Later in the day, if there is enough vaccine, the health authority said it will send a text message informing those who need a second dose to return to the mobile clinic to receive their vaccine.

READ MORE: Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

The average daily case rate of new cases per 100,000 population from July 8 to 14 in the Aldergrove/Otter region was one, according to the latest data available.

Langley as a whole recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from July 4 to 10, according to the latest information available from Fraser Health.

On Monday, British Columbia’s health officials announced 156 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

READ MORE: Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday

Fifty-six new COVID-19 infections were recorded on Saturday, 60 on Sunday and 40 more on Monday, with two additional deaths related to the coronavirus in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

AldergroveCoronavirusFraser HealthLangleyvaccines