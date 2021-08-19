Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area from the week of Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. (BC CDC)

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area from the week of Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. (BC CDC)

TODAY: Movie and a shot, all invited to COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at Langley Cineplex

Cases in the community have see a steady rise

Hows about a COVID-19 vaccine to go alongside a Thursday movie matinee?

Fraser Health will be at Cineplex in Langley today (Thursday) from 3 to 7 p.m. offering just that. Movie-goers, or anyone 12-plus, is welcome to stop by the vaccination clinic located at 20090 91A Ave. for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A personal health number nor appointment are required.

Cases have been creeping back up again in Langley, the latest BC CDC data shows. From the week of Aug. 8 to 14 Langley recorded 83 new cases, up from last week’s 63 and greater than neighbouring communities Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and South Surrey-White Rock.

The weekly case rate in Langley has increased as well, it’s now seven, up from the previous week of five per 100,000 population.

As of Aug. 17, 81 per cent of Langley residents 12 years and older had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the BC CDC reports, while 73 per cent have received their second.

A breakdown of the numbers reveals the vaccination rate in the 18 to 49 age group in Langley is trailing, where 77 per cent of this population have received their first dose, and only 67 per cent have received their second.

The CDC does not provide data on the 12 to 17 age group.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangleyTheatervaccines

Previous story
Rural B.C. emergency room to close overnight for days as staffing shortages plague hospital
Next story
Government buoys BC Ferries with $308M amid all-time lowest passenger count

Just Posted

Patricia Hope House has opened in South Surrey. (Google image)
New addictions centre for women opens near Surrey/Langley border

Officers with the Langley RCMP and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) were invited to Barnes Harley-Davidson in Langley for the seventh annual Strong & Free Show and Shine on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Lindsey Houghton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Gang squad, RCMP pleased to finally engage with community at Langley Show and Shine

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area from the week of Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. (BC CDC)
TODAY: Movie and a shot, all invited to COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at Langley Cineplex

A home at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street in Abbotsford resulted in a large police presence (above photo) on June 14, after reports of an apparent home invasion. That same home was the site of a shooting on Aug. 16 for which three men have now been charged. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Three men charged after victim shot in hand in Abbotsford