TODAY: Movie and a shot, all invited to COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at Langley Cineplex

Cases in the community have see a steady rise

Hows about a COVID-19 vaccine to go alongside a Thursday movie matinee?

Fraser Health will be at Cineplex in Langley today (Thursday) from 3 to 7 p.m. offering just that. Movie-goers, or anyone 12-plus, is welcome to stop by the vaccination clinic located at 20090 91A Ave. for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A personal health number nor appointment are required.

Cases have been creeping back up again in Langley, the latest BC CDC data shows. From the week of Aug. 8 to 14 Langley recorded 83 new cases, up from last week’s 63 and greater than neighbouring communities Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and South Surrey-White Rock.

A COVID-19 vaccine and a movie? Stop by the Cineplex in Langley TOMORROW from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for your first or second dose. Everyone 12+ eligible. No PHN or appointment needed. Find more locations at https://t.co/VIoz12RfN6#VaxForBC #BCimmUNITY #CommunityImmunity pic.twitter.com/Y3hGZu0tr6 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) August 19, 2021

The weekly case rate in Langley has increased as well, it’s now seven, up from the previous week of five per 100,000 population.

As of Aug. 17, 81 per cent of Langley residents 12 years and older had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the BC CDC reports, while 73 per cent have received their second.

A breakdown of the numbers reveals the vaccination rate in the 18 to 49 age group in Langley is trailing, where 77 per cent of this population have received their first dose, and only 67 per cent have received their second.

The CDC does not provide data on the 12 to 17 age group.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangleyTheatervaccines