Toddler fatally shot; mom says he found gun in friend’s home

Investigators have not said how he was shot, but said no suspects are at large.

Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida boy was fatally shot inside a family friend’s apartment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the boy died Saturday hours after he was shot. News outlets quote family members as saying the boy’s name was Jayden Piedra.

Investigators have not said how he was shot, but said no suspects are at large. Jayden’s mother, Donna Crump-Piedra, told WJAX-TV that her son found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

After posting on Twitter about Jayden’s death, the sheriff’s office added a reminder that Florida law requires guns to be stored safely from children.

READ MORE: Video captured shooting that killed Chicago toddler

The Associated Press

