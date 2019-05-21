(File photo)

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in Rutland on May 18, sustaining serious bodily injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-level building in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police learned that a neighbour, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the young child screaming as she went outside to investigate.

BC Emergency Health Services rushed the child to a local hospital and medical professionals determined it was necessary to airlift him to Vancouver for advanced care.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and have notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development, which is also investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation
Next story
Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Langley Blaze display depth despite temporary loss of pitchers

Injury and invitation to play for Team Canada leave team down three

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

Man pleads guilty in Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

Sarah Dhillon and Paige Nagata died following head-on collision on Nov. 4, 2018

Most Read