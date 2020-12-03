Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

It has not yet been confirmed whether a pickup truck found abandoned and on fire Thursday morning (Dec. 3) in Abbotsford is related to a homicide an hour earlier in Surrey.

The fire occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Lefeuvre Road near Myrtle Avenue in the Bradner area of Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service were called to the scene and, as of 1:30 p.m., the road was still blocked to traffic.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said all she could confirm is that police are investigating a vehicle fire.

By 1:30 p.m., the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) indicated they were on their way to the scene and would be working with the APD to determine whether the fire is linked to the earlier shooting.

The shooting took place at 5:30 a.m. in the 13700 block of 75A Ave. in the Newton area. Police who were called to the report of a single-vehicle collision in an alley found a 30-year-old woman who died from gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Woman, 30, dead after early-morning crash, shooting in Surrey

RCMP said early indications are that a second vehicle was involved in the shooting and that they are combing the area for evidence, including video surveillance.

It’s common in these types of killings for the suspect vehicle – usually stolen – to be torched in another community immediately afterwards to destroy any potential evidence.

“A burned-car investigation in itself isn’t necessarily suspicious, but when it’s closely followed by a shooting or homicide, obviously it’s something that piques our interest,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT on Thursday morning at a media briefing about the killing.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomicidePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An abandoned pickup truck was found on fire Thursday morning (Dec. 3) on Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

An abandoned pickup truck was found on fire Thursday morning (Dec. 3) on Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response
Next story
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Just Posted

Brian Lott, of the Rotary Club of Langley Central, emceed the prize draw on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley woman wins $73,615 in first ever Langley Rotary Mega Draw

After months of ticket sales, the draw was livestreamed from the Rotary Interpretive Centre Thursday

Kanata Soranaka became a Belmont bulldog this school year, and has used technology and innovation to continue to bring music to students despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley teacher finds new ways to keep the music playing during COVID

Kanata Soranaka and her music cart a common sight around Belmont Elementary

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Avenue, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

Langley RCMP are trying to identify this man, who allegedly struck a woman over a dispute about an off-leash dog in a Langley City park in October. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Off-leash dog leads to attack in Langley City park

A man allegedly attacked a woman after an argument, RCMP say

Members queue up at the Langley Costco in May of 2020. Four staff at the store tested positive for the coronavirus over two weeks in November, said an employee who did not want to be named for fear of losing their job (Langley Advance Times file)
Four COVID cases in two weeks at Langley Costco

Staffer blames spike on relaxed enforcement of COVID-19 measures, says ‘it’s a zoo’

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Surrey Pretrial centre in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Pretrial hit with human rights complaint over mattress

The inmate who lodged the complaint said he needed a second mattress to help him manage his arthritis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read