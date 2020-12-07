Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tories’ O’Toole says he disagrees with anti-vaccine petition, trusts the science

The petition suggests the way the vaccine is being approved amounts to ‘human experimentation’

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he disagrees with a petition before the House of Commons — sponsored by a member of his caucus — that calls into question the science behind COVID-19 vaccines.

O’Toole says he has faith in Health Canada, and in the advice provided by Canada’s chief public health officials.

He says the fact that others don’t can be blamed on the Liberal government refusing to be fully transparent about the plans for the rollout of the eventual vaccine.

The petition on the question of vaccine safety is being sponsored by Conservative MP Derek Sloan, who has said he hasn’t fully read what it contains.

The petition suggests the way the vaccine is being approved amounts to “human experimentation” and the fact it is being backed by a Conservative has led the Liberals to suggest the party doesn’t believe in science.

O’Toole says surveys suggest Canadians of all political stripes are hesitant about the vaccine, and that’s why the Liberals need to provide more information about it.

VIDEO: Growing number of Canadians plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of CanadaCoronavirus

Most Read