(File photo)

(File photo)

Tornado warning issued for Eastern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm is bringing the possibility of tornados

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life-threatening situation, those in the storm’s path, or anyone who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

Breaking NewsNews and Weather

Previous story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery
Next story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt

Just Posted

Langley resident Danielle Warren purchased the lottery ticket from the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

On Saturday, July 9, Langley Thunder will once again wear special jerseys – like these 2019 jerseys – which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Beauchamp was a Surrey athlete who lost a battle with cancer. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder again honouring outstanding young athlete lost to cancer

Bill is one of the residents who took part in the special dinner. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley seniors complex residents gather for perogy dinner fundraiser

Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Look deep into my eyes!