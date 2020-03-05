Shammah Jolayemi is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Toronto Police say a 14-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert was abducted as a result of his stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt.

Supt. Steve Watts says Shammah Jolayemi was not personally involved in a criminal lifestyle.

He alleges the boy was seized from a street in northwest Toronto at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was heard screaming for help as he was bundled into a jeep.

He says the burned-out vehicle has since been found near the town of Caledon, Ont., northwest of the city.

The Amber Alert, issued early Thursday morning, remains in effect.

Watts says the police service is devoting its full resources to finding Shammah and is appealing for his release unharmed.

Police say they are looking for two men, between 18 and 22 years old, who were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads.

Officers are also looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

A vehicle of interest to the Toronto Police Service is seen in a still image handout from a surveillance camera. Police say they are looking for a 14 year old boy who may have been abducted. The vehicle of interest is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service.

hammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators offered no further details as of Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

Amber Alert

