Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s car

Grief counsellors are at a north Toronto school today to help students cope with the news that a five-year-old girl died after being pinned between two vehicles.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says the girl was walking with her father to their car after school on Monday.

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s Mercedes-Benz.

The child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The police traffic services division says the investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been determined.

Related: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

The school board says students and staff are planning on creating a memorial table for the girl St. Raphael Catholic School.

“Tragedies such as this can be difficult for anyone to accept or understand, particularly for young people,” the school board said in a statement. ”A team of counsellors, including a social worker, psychologist and members of our chaplaincy and religion team will be on hand to support the school community today.”

The board said support workers will be on hand as long as is needed.

The Canadian Press

