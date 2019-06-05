The mountains south of Abbotsford could barely be seen on May 30, 2019 through a haze that has engulfed the region. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Tough measures to help improve Metro Vancouver’s air quality by 2035

Air quality expected to get better in spite of wilfire smoke, and more cars on the road

Air quality in Metro Vancouver is expected to improve over the next 15 years in spite of smoke from wildfires, smog-forming pollutants and more vehicles on the road.

A report from the regional district says greenhouse gases are estimated to fall by 35 per cent and smog-forming pollutants by 70 per cent by 2035 because of more stringent standards for fuel and vehicle emissions.

Measures such as enhanced emissions standards for vehicles and appliances, lower-carbon fuels, and the wood stove exchange program are expected to decrease emissions by 10 per cent between 2015 to 2035.

Metro Vancouver Board chairman Sav Dhaliwal says climate change is having a significant effect on air quality, especially in terms of wildfire smoke.

The regional district posted air quality advisories for an unprecedented 22 days last summer because of smoke from wildfires that were burning primarily outside the region.

Adriane Carr, chairwoman of Metro Vancouver’s Climate Action Committee, says the district’s goal is to limit air pollution through regulatory, education and policy tools.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Chilliwack General Hospital diverting moms-to-be to Abbotsford starting June 24
Next story
Fifty Aldergrove homes sign up to sell goods this weekend

Just Posted

Langley uke ensemble shares some summer love tonight

The famous local musical group hosts a concert at home in Fort Langley

Fifty Aldergrove homes sign up to sell goods this weekend

Buyers can expect clothing, housewares, electronics and vintage finds among what’s for sale

Brookswood kicks off the season with 20th annual Summerfest

Brookswood Summerfest brings the community together with merchants, BBQ’s, and live entertainment

Aldergrove swimmers welcome back the community pool

Starting bright and early Thursday, swimmers will finally be able to take a dip.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s newest park opens, 38 acres designed for disc golf

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Society founders and Mayor Froese welcomed the public to play

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Tough measures to help improve Metro Vancouver’s air quality by 2035

Air quality expected to get better in spite of wilfire smoke, and more cars on the road

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Update: Chilliwack General Hospital diverting moms-to-be to Abbotsford starting June 24

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Most Read