New traffic lights at the railroad tracks in Fort Langley, seen here on Tuesday, March 24, are a response to tougher federal rail safety regulations. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley

Transport Canada has set a deadline of Nov. 28 to meet new grade crossing rules

New traffic lights installed at the Glover Road rail crossing in Fort Langley are a response to tougher federal rail safety regulations.

At the intersections of Glover Road at Mavis Avenue, and Glover Road at Billy Brown Road full traffic signals are in place, operated by a single traffic controller that is interconnected with the CN Rail crossing warning system that operates the train warning lights.

READ ALSO: Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

On Tuesday, February 16, the new lights were turned on.

“Following activation and initial monitoring of this unique configuration, minor enhancements were made to provide further safety during rail crossing times,” a Township of Langley report said.

Transport Canada’s new regulations set a deadline of Nov. 28 for improving sight lines or introducing more safety measures, such as automated lights and gates at level rail crossings crossings.

READ ALSO: Traffic lights proposed for Fort Langley intersection where SUV crashed into spa

The Township is also preparing to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of 96 Avenue at Glover Road.

Changes will include a northbound left turn bay, with a planned completion date of later this spring.

There were calls for traffic lights at the intersection in 2019, after an SUV smashed into the Su Casa Spa at the intersection, forcing it to close for repairs.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder responsible for the early morning crash, a 31-year-old Langley resident, failed a roadside sobriety test, twice, and was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension of his licence.

