Tour de Cure coming through Langley this month

Drivers are urged to be cautious as cyclists take to major local roads

The Tour de Cure begins in Chilliwack, but ambitious riders will head out as far as Langley on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Tour de Cure)

Drivers around northern and eastern Langley on Saturday, Aug. 27 should be on the lookout for cyclists, as the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure hits the streets.

The bike riding fundraiser expects to see hundreds of cyclists start rides in Chilliwack’s Heritage Park after an 8 a.m. opening ceremony.

The riders will be divided up into three courses, covering 50 km, 100 km, or 160 km (which is roughly equivalent to 100 miles).

The longest of those routes comes through Langley.

Langley Township is warning drivers that riders will be coming into Langley from Abbotsford on 16th Avenue, heading north on 264th, and then making their way through Fort Langley, heading back East on River Road through Glen Valley via 272nd Street and 80th Avenue.

The loop through Langley is more than 50 kilometers of the total ride.

Roads will be open to normal traffic, but the Township advises caution, and notes that drivers may need a little extra time to get to their destinations as groups of cyclists move through.

The Tour de Cure is B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser, back in full for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Funds raised by the event will support cancer research and enhancements to B.C. Cancer.

