Tourist left with life threatening injuries after Richmond crash

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision

A tourist has been left with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Richmond Tuesday.

Richmond RCMP said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Albans Road and General Currie Road.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was hit by a Nissan SUV driven by a 66-year-old Richmond man.

The woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver is cooperating with police and Mounties say alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said it was the city’s first serious pedestrian crash of the year.

“We sincerely wish to remind everyone to exercise special care whether you are in a vehicle, on bicycle, or on foot” said Hwang.

“This was a very traumatic and unfortunate ordeal. It was heartwarming to see the community help and provide comfort to the injured.”

