Korean tourist and friend hoping someone gives back her camera (RCMP handout)

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

A Korean tourist is pleading for the public’s help after her camera was stolen during her trip through B.C. and Alberta.

North Vancouver RCMP said the woman and her friend were at the North Vancouver Lonsdale Quay on Monday, March 2, when an alleged thief stole her V20 Leica camera from her travel bag.

On the memory card inside is more than 2,100 photos, taken while travelling through Banff, Lake Louise, Yellowknife, Stanley Park and Capilano Suspension Bridge, police said,

The woman told police that the photos “reflect my incredible time in Canada,” and that whoever took the camera can keep it and just return her memory card.

RCMP said that anyone can anonymously drop the memory card off at the North Vancouver RCMP detachment, at 147 East 14th Street.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’
Next story
UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

Just Posted

Fascination with farmland motivates new art exhibition in Fort Langley

Maple Ridge artist Kristin Krimmel opens a new exhibit, The Barn Project, at Fort Gallery Wednesday.

Seventh heaven or season over for Giants?

Winner-take-all game to see whether Vancouver or Victoria advances to WHL semifinals

Blood donor clinic at Langley church today

Canadian Blood Services is hoping people can fit in a stop at the clinic at Church in the Valley.

Staying alive: Royals stave off elimination

Victoria forces game seven after beating Giants in OT at Langley Events Centre

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

Little-noticed new regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Several shot at YouTube HQ in California

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Most Read