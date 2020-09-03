Township Active Beyond the Bell program suspended at Langley schools

Two hour after school program will not be offered

Parents who relied on the Township of Langley’s Active Beyond the Bell (ABTB) program as an after school activity for their kids won’t have that option this year.

“Like our many other recreational programs where people gather, move, and play in large numbers and close proximity, we have not yet re-opened these due to the challenges in ensuring all safety protocols can be implemented and adhered to that will assure the safety and health of our community members and employees,” Township media relations told the Langley Advance Times.

ABTB is a two-hour after school recreational program offered by the Township for a fee of $11.25 each day.

The program often held in a school gymnasium was offered at 12 elementary schools across the Township and focused on “physical activity, movement, health and fun.”

“Keeping our community members and employees safe is a top priority for the Township of Langley and to that end we have made very difficult yet important decisions on cautiously and incrementally reopening some services and amenities and keeping others closed,” the Township said.

The municipality also said it was concerned about the “latest spike in cases in the Fraser Health region, and a possible second wave.”

On Wednesday, provincial health officials reported another 104 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,127 province-wide.

Forty of the recently reported cases were recorded within the Fraser Health region.

An earlier outbreak declared at Langley Memorial Hospital has been declared over after three patients tested positive.

Here are a list of schools that hosted the program:

Alex Hope

Coghlan Fundamental

Dorothy Peacock

James Kennedy

James Hill

Langley Fundamental

Lynn Fripps

Noel Booth

Parkside Centennial

R.C. Garnett

Richard Bulpitt

Shortreed

