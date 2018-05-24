Flooding could be seen at Derby Reach Regional Park last week. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Township continues flood evacuation alert in Northwest Langley

Township of Langley takes cautious approach as Abbotsford rescinds Glen Valley alert

Despite the City of Abbotsford’s decision to rescind its flood evacuation alert for residents in Glen Valley on Thursday, the Township of Langley is taking a cautious approach.

The flood evacuation alert for unprotected areas of Northwest Langley, Glen Valley and Brae and McMillan Islands will stay in effect through the weekend, as the Fraser River levels are forecast to remain between 5.8 and 6.0 metres at the Mission Gauge, said Roeland Zwaag, Township director of public works.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert rescinded for Glen Valley

“Any kind of fluctuation in that (water level) could lead to potential road closures and private properties flooding and more,” Zwaag told the Times.

“So yes, even though the forecast looks good … there is some rain that could be coming in on the weekend and it could increase the levels somewhat, so we just wanted to play more on the side of caution and plan for the worst, and we will reconsider next week.”

The evacuation alert was originally issued on May 15, after Fraser River levels at the Mission Gauge reached 5.5 metres. Hundreds of community members, including students from several Langley students, spent last week sandbagging vulnerable areas of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nation lands in preparation for potential flooding.

READ MORE: Army of students help Katzie, Kwantlen First Nation prepare for floods

READ MORE: Flood album


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

Just Posted

Township continues flood evacuation alert in Northwest Langley

Township of Langley takes cautious approach as Abbotsford rescinds Glen Valley alert

Three arrested in Aldergrove stabbing

Downtown areas cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, under police watch

Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings

Langley uke man marvels amid Royal wedding merriment

Peter and Sandy Luongo were in London Saturday for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with autism

Jaspaul Uppal turned himself in to Abbotsford Police over the weekend

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Most Read