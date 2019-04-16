In a Langley Township evening meeting, an unanimous council vote was put through, in favour of providing downtown Aldergrove with more resources to revitalize neglected areas.

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

A separate distinct category now exists in the Township’s amenity funds for downtown Aldergrove, one that will be used to fund future development improvements in the core area outlined by the 2010 Aldergrove Core Area Plan.

In a Langley Township evening meeting Monday, an unanimous council vote was put through, one in favour of providing downtown Aldergrove with more resources to revitalize neglected areas.

Township councillors, with the exception of Bob Long who was absent, voted in favour of Councillor Eric Woodward’s Community Amenity Contributions policy – a fund that ensures 11 per cent amenity contributions from the overall Township go towards Aldergrove.

“Developers with rezoning applications in the Township, starting this September, will pay per unit a fixed-rate for capital projects,” Woodward explained.

The first-term councillor proposed the policy last year, during his campaign in the municipal election.

“Almost no community amenity contributions from development were going to make it to downtown Aldergrove before,” Woodward said, “with this reform – we have fixed that.”

The adopted policy will amount to an estimated $18 million dollars over a span of 20 or more years, before annual rate increases, Woodward confirms.

“We now have a funding source that is not residential property taxes for infrastructure that can improve the economics of development in Aldergrove,” Woodward added.

The councillor hopes the policy will result in the Township’s purchase of Janda Group’s proposed community parkade, a part of their first phase of a development proposed for the old mall property on 272 Street.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes tower and community parkade

The shared parkade would serve as a place where town visitors can park there cars and walk to local attractions as well as locally owned and operated storefronts and stores.

“[The adopted policy] sends a strong message that we are serious about Aldergrove revitalization,” Woodward finished.

Other possible development outcomes could include pocket parks or pedestrian connections, according to Woodward.

Previous story
Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.
Next story
Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Just Posted

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

Food trucks line up for mass safety inspections in Langley

Firefighters organized the inspections of the popular mobile food vendors

Aldergrove water park entry fee rises 25 per cent

Though an Aldergrove water park price hike did occur, it was only… Continue reading

Police campaign urges kids to say ‘It’s a No’ when asked for intimate photos

Abbotsford Police Department launches awareness program

Council hears calls to cut fees for Aldergrove water park

A 50 per cent increase in fees is expected this spring

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read