Township council approves almost 400 more housing units for Langley

Apartments, houses, townhouses, and duplexes are coming to the Latimer area

An image of some of the townhouses planned for the Latimer area in south western Willoughby around 199th Street and 75th Avenue. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township council gave its final stamp of approval to rezonings for a number of developments in the Willoughby area west of 200th Street around 75th Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22.

Council approved a development in the 19800 and 19900 blocks of 75A Avenue that is to include 61 townhouses.

Council also approved a development in the 7500 block of 200th Street for 35 townhouses and 115 apartment units.

Another development in the 7400 and 7500 blocks of 198B Street for 47 single-family lots and 36 semi-detached lots got the go ahead as well.

Finally, a development in the 19900 block of 75A and the 7500 block of 200th could see nine townhouses and 94 apartment units built.

In total, the council approved 397 housing units in one night, from multiple different development companies.

The area around southwest Willoughby, the Latimer area, has been seeing increasing interest from developers, after years of steady development in the Yorkson area in northern Willoughby.

