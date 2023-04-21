Langley Township Councillor Barb Martens was one of several who had questions about the impact of a new winery lounge proposed for a rural South Langley neighbourhood. (Township of Langley screenshot)

Langley Township Councillor Barb Martens was one of several who had questions about the impact of a new winery lounge proposed for a rural South Langley neighbourhood. (Township of Langley screenshot)

Township council has questions about plan for new South Langley winery lounge

Council wants info on traffic, noise, and special events

A proposed winery lounge in South Langley will get a closer look from the Township before council makes a decision on whether it can be built.

Chapter Estates Winery, at 1268 216th Street, asked council to endorse its request to build a new winery lounge and special event area. The lounge would have space for 53 customers inside and 63 more on a patio, and the special event area would be able to host 160-person events.

The final approval of the project is in the hands of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), but local governments can endorse or refuse to endorse such developments.

At the Monday, April 17 Township council meeting, several councillors had some concerns about the impact a new winery lounge would have on the neighbours in the rural area.

Councillor Barb Martens asked that the proposal be referred to Township staff, to gather more information from the winery owners on hours, capacity, potential noise and traffic impacts, and any mitigation measures they might have planned.

“I just feel that we need some more in order to properly consider the request,” Martens said.

She and Coun. Kim Richter both mentioned letters from nearby residents who are worried about traffic safety issues. Richter also asked if the Township staff could do a simple traffic count on the area, checking how many cars use that road now.

That stretch of 216th Street is a two-lane rural road which connects busy 16th Avenue to Zero Avenue.

The potential for big events was a concern for Coun. Tim Baillie.

“Some special events are extremely invasive with the neighbouring properties,” he said.

Coun. Steve Ferguson asked whether there are limits on the size of special event areas for wineries, but Township administrator Mark Bakken noted that most of the regulations for a facility like this fall under the purview of provincial agencies, including the Agricultural Land Commission and the LCRB.

Council will hear back from municipal staff at a future meeting.

READ ALSO: Truck crash closes Langley’s 16th Avenue for hours

READ ALSO: ‘Intoxicated’ driver flips car in Langley, escapes serious injury

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WinedevelopmentLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport
Next story
4/20: Cannabis activists smoke outside B.C. legislature to push for legalization changes

Just Posted

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive five years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Black Press Media files)
Previously cancelled Girls Fly Too event returns

Langley Township Councillor Barb Martens was one of several who had questions about the impact of a new winery lounge proposed for a rural South Langley neighbourhood. (Township of Langley screenshot)
Township council has questions about plan for new South Langley winery lounge

Victoria’s own Ty Halaburda, a forward with the Vancouver Giants, makes national roster for the U18 World Championships in Switzerland. The competition gets underway Thursday, April 20. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Happy Birthday: Giant heads for worlds in Switzerland

Pop-up banner image