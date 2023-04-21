Township council has questions about plan for new South Langley winery lounge

Langley Township Councillor Barb Martens was one of several who had questions about the impact of a new winery lounge proposed for a rural South Langley neighbourhood. (Township of Langley screenshot)

A proposed winery lounge in South Langley will get a closer look from the Township before council makes a decision on whether it can be built.

Chapter Estates Winery, at 1268 216th Street, asked council to endorse its request to build a new winery lounge and special event area. The lounge would have space for 53 customers inside and 63 more on a patio, and the special event area would be able to host 160-person events.

The final approval of the project is in the hands of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), but local governments can endorse or refuse to endorse such developments.

At the Monday, April 17 Township council meeting, several councillors had some concerns about the impact a new winery lounge would have on the neighbours in the rural area.

Councillor Barb Martens asked that the proposal be referred to Township staff, to gather more information from the winery owners on hours, capacity, potential noise and traffic impacts, and any mitigation measures they might have planned.

“I just feel that we need some more in order to properly consider the request,” Martens said.

She and Coun. Kim Richter both mentioned letters from nearby residents who are worried about traffic safety issues. Richter also asked if the Township staff could do a simple traffic count on the area, checking how many cars use that road now.

That stretch of 216th Street is a two-lane rural road which connects busy 16th Avenue to Zero Avenue.

The potential for big events was a concern for Coun. Tim Baillie.

“Some special events are extremely invasive with the neighbouring properties,” he said.

Coun. Steve Ferguson asked whether there are limits on the size of special event areas for wineries, but Township administrator Mark Bakken noted that most of the regulations for a facility like this fall under the purview of provincial agencies, including the Agricultural Land Commission and the LCRB.

Council will hear back from municipal staff at a future meeting.

