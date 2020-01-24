Township council to deliberate Aldergrove Town Centre plans

Janda Group’s redevelopment proposal will be voted on during Monday evening meeting

Some Aldergrove residents have complained of being one of the community’s forgotten neighbourhoods – but in 2019, development has promised to transform the neighbourhood’s future.

In March, the Janda Group, owner of the Aldergrove Mall, announced long-expected redevelopment plans.

And on Monday (Jan. 27), those plans will go through first and second reading by Langley Township council, and be voted on during its regular evening meeting.

The new Aldergrove Town Centre, expected to take the place of the mostly-empty mall, would involve multiple, including three six-storey buildings with condos and commercial space on the bottom floor, a 10-storey building including parking and residential, and a 28-storey rental high rise.

RELATED: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and underground parkade

The project would take years to build, with four to five years between the construction of each phase, according to Sonny Janda of the Janda Group.

An update in September saw the Janda Group show off revisions that included scaling back the proposed 28-storey tower.

“Maybe Aldergrove isn’t quite ready for that tower,” said Colin Hogan of Focus Architecture, one of the groups working on plans for the site.

But the site as envisioned would still be a big change for Aldergrove, with rooftop amenities, bike lanes, and a enhancements to nearby Bertrand Creek including an adjacent pocket park.

The project was one of the biggest and most centrally located projects proposed for Aldergrove.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Township Civic Facility.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Town Cantre long overdue, residents say

