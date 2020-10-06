Township councillor steps down while running for MLA

Margaret Kunst won’t be at council meetings until after Oct. 24

Margaret Kunst, who is running for election as a BC Liberal in the Langley East riding, says she is taking a leave of absence from her role as a Township councillor during the provincial race.

Kunst announced the leave of absence on Oct. 5, as council was scheduled to meet.

She said this will mean she draws no council salary during the term of her leave.

“John Horgan called a snap election in the middle of a pandemic instead of sticking to the fixed-election-date law,” Kunst said in a statement. “His choice meant there wasn’t an orderly transition into the campaign and that means I won’t be able to give Township of Langley issues the attention they deserve.”

Kunst is running against another local elected official, current school board Chair Megan Dykeman, who is representing the NDP. Also running are BC Conservative Ryan Warawa, Libertarian Alex Joehl, and independent Tara Reeve.

BC Votes 2020Langley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail
Next story
59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

VIDEO: Surrey man dies after losing control of motorcycle on Highway 1 in Langley

Highway 1 westbound at 216th Street was closed for several hours

TRAFFIC: Vehicle crashes into median on Highway 1 in Langley

Occurred just east of 232nd Street, causing delays in both directions

Vehicle incident closed stretch of Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Highway re-opened just before 2 a.m.

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Van Halen died due to cancer

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela’s in September

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Crown seeks 3 years for former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was found guilty in November 2019, defense argues for two-year term

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

Most Read