Township councillor steps down while running for MLA

Margaret Kunst won’t be at council meetings until after Oct. 24

Margaret Kunst, who is running for election as a BC Liberal in the Langley East riding, says she is taking a leave of absence from her role as a Township councillor during the provincial race.

Kunst announced the leave of absence on Oct. 5, as council was scheduled to meet.

She said this will mean she draws no council salary during the term of her leave.

“John Horgan called a snap election in the middle of a pandemic instead of sticking to the fixed-election-date law,” Kunst said in a statement. “His choice meant there wasn’t an orderly transition into the campaign and that means I won’t be able to give Township of Langley issues the attention they deserve.”

Kunst is running against another local elected official, current school board Chair Megan Dykeman, who is representing the NDP. Also running are BC Conservative Ryan Warawa, Libertarian Alex Joehl, and independent Tara Reeve.

